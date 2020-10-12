Citizen should avoid going to congested places to avoid corona: Chief Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday that one patient died of coronavirus while 77 new cases were reported in the province during the last 24 hours.

In a statement, he said the number of active corona cases was 1,561 while 11,082 were tested during the last 24 hours, says a handout.

A total of 2,258 corona patients have died while 21 are in critical condition, he added.

A nominal increase in corona patients has been witnessed during the first 12 days of October as compared to September, he added.

The CM said that around 20 educational institutions and 11 commercial areas had been locked down for failing to follow corona Standard OperatingProcedures (SOPs). The citizens should follow SOPs and avoid goingto congested places while maintaining social distancing, he added.