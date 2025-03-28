Open Menu

Citizen Should Take Part In Tree Plantation Drive For Making It Successful: DC Ziarat

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2025 | 07:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Zakaullah Durrani on Friday planted saplings in Levies police stations during the spring tree plantation campaign.

He said that every citizen should be participated in the spring tree plantation campaign by planting one tree each and make the tree plantation campaign successful.

The DC said that plant trees in all government offices, schools and colleges to make the spring tree plantation campaign successful.

He said that trees are the ornament of the earth, trees prevent soil erosion, increase the attractiveness of the land and have a positive impact on the environment. He further said that by protecting trees, we could make the country a paradise country, we would never tolerate the cutting of trees adding that we would protect trees at all costs and could take legal action against those involved in cutting trees.

