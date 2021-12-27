UrduPoint.com

Citizen Urges Authorities To Curbing One-wheeling

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 08:32 PM

Citizen urges authorities to curbing one-wheeling

The residents of Sukkur urged traffic police authorities to curb one wheeling on the occasion of New Year

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :The residents of Sukkur urged traffic police authorities to curb one wheeling on the occasion of New Year.

Most of the youngster, especially on Independence Day, Eid and New Year do one wheeling on their bikes on different roads of the city.

The residents of Sukkur also appealed the parents to strictly advise their children to avoid this dangerous stunt.

The dangerous trend of one-wheeling continued unchecked on various roads as motorcyclists, mostly teenagers, were seen riding their motorcycles at full speed on single wheel.

The young motorcyclists most of them without helmet, are found on Station Road, Barrage Road, Workshop Road, Bander Road, Minara Road, and others. The youngsters, who resort to one-wheeling, often carry out dangerous stunts like lying flat, standing on motorbikes and driving with backs towards handles.

Related Topics

Police Road Traffic Young Sukkur Independence Wheeling

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health approves emergency use of Sinop ..

Ministry of Health approves emergency use of Sinopharm CNBG&#039;s new recombina ..

22 minutes ago
 PM AJK condoles demise of former AJK bureaucrat

PM AJK condoles demise of former AJK bureaucrat

18 seconds ago
 14th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto observes ..

14th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto observes in Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto

19 seconds ago
 Gandapur felicitates new office bearers of press c ..

Gandapur felicitates new office bearers of press clubs

21 seconds ago
 JAC resolve to work together for QAUs betterment

JAC resolve to work together for QAUs betterment

22 seconds ago
 Russia, China, Iran 'Compare Notes' Before 8th Rou ..

Russia, China, Iran 'Compare Notes' Before 8th Round of Nuclear Talks in Vienna ..

24 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.