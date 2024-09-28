Citizen Welcome Start Of Zoo Project In Sargodha
Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2024 | 04:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Citizen have expressed their happiness over the start of a zoo project in the city on Saturday.
Muhammad Ashraf, a resident of Sultan Colony, said that the Punjab government, following the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, was striving to provide recreational facilities to the masses and a mini-zoo in Sargodha was its proof.
Amanullah Khichi, former Principal Government school, told APP that he had a great wish for the establishment of a zoo in Sargodha and he was excited about hearing about it. He said that such revolutionary steps would provide recreational facilities to people and they could see different species of rare animals and birds.
When contacted, Wildlife Deputy Director Arooj Zaheer said that a mini-zoo and wildlife park were being established on the Sargodha–Lahore Road for which over 25 acre land had been allocated near Model Town.
She said that it would be really a masterpiece pilot project where people could see and enjoy at a zoo park soon. "Work on the mini-zoo is underway and it will be completed soon," she added.
Arooj Zaheer said that Commissioner Jahanzaib Khan Awan was talking keen interest in its timely completion.
