Citizens advised not to invest in illegal housing schemes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Wednesday advised the citizens not to invest in illegal housing schemes.

According to Chairman, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, the citizens should check status of the housing societies from the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate, RDA or visit the RDA website rda.gop.pk to know the status of the housing projects before any investment.

He informed that the staff of the Directorate of MP&TE along with police and Elite Force was regularly conducting operations against illegal housing schemes.

The site offices of the illegal housing projects were also being sealed while the booking offices were being demolished, he added.

Under a campaign launched against illegal housing societies advertisements were also get published in national dailies for awareness of general public, he added.

He informed that the authority was conducting regular operations against rules violators including plazas, shops, schools and other illegal land use encroachments.

The Chairman said that the department imposed fines and commercialization fee was also collected from various residential cum commercial buildings owners for constructing illegal residential cum commercial buildings without approval of map/No Objection Certificates (NOCs).

He said that the authorities concerned had been directed to take strict action against encroachments, illegal and unauthorized constructions and commercial activities without any discrimination.

One Window Operation Center equipped with modern facilities was set up in RDA to facilitate the citizens.

The entire record of RDA's State Management Directorate had been digitized while the work of the process automation was also started.

The RDA also issuing notices to the owners of the illegal housing schemes, he added.

