Citizens Advised Not To Invest In Illegal Housing Schemes
Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2024 | 10:49 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) The Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Kinza Murtaza has advised the citizens not to invest in illegal housing schemes.
According to RDA spokesperson, the DG RDA had directed the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA to take indiscriminate action against illegal housing schemes involved in violation of laws under Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and Punjab Development Authorities Private Housing Scheme Rules 2021.
He further said that DG had also directed that strict action should be taken against illegal advertisements and marketing of illegal housing schemes.
FIRs should also be lodged against unauthorized schemes as the owners and sponsors of housing schemes are misleading the public through misleading advertisements, he added.
"Legal action should be taken against illegal and misleading advertisements so that the public could be saved from any fraud," the DG said.
The spokesman informed that on the directives of the DG RDA, the public had been requested to check status of the housing schemes on RDA’s official website www.rda.gop.pk or visit RDA office to get information.
