Citizens advised not to misuse Emergency Complaint Number 15

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :The citizens have been advised to use Police Emergency Helpline 15 for immediate response in case of any emergency.

It should no be used by the people just for enjoyment or teasing others, a police spokesman said in a statement on Sunday.

He said the citizens could contact police helpline 8,787 to get a complaint registered in connection with denial and fake registration of a first information report (FIR), wrong investigation, illegal demand from an official, illegal arrest of a citizen and illegal confinement.

The Punjab Police had introduced Online Complaint Service through SMS, call or email to facilitate the citizens, he added.

He said the Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) concerned would contact the complainant, resolve the issue and immediately report to the Punjab Police Complaint Centre.

He said the citizens could contact the higher officials of Punjab Police if the police were not registering a genuine FIR, the inquiry officer was not carrying out the investigation correctly and lawfully, the police had arrested someone unlawfully or an innocent person in a case without any reason or someone had registered a false FIR against a citizen, any police officer was demanding bribe from a citizen or the police were using delaying tactics in a genuine complaint.

He said the citizens could call or send SMS at IG Punjab police complaint cell helpline number 8787 or email ID, aigcomplaints.cpo@punjabpolice.gov.pk.

He said 8787 was not an emergency number as it was just for routine complaints.

The spokesman said the complainant would have to provide his/her name and CNIC number at the time of registering a complaint, otherwise no action would be taken on the complaint.

In case of difficulty in dialing Punjab police complaint number 8787, the citizens could call at 042-99212609 or 042-99212859, he added.

He said the complainant could call on 8787 from 9am to 5pm, adding the Punjab Police would take action on all genuine complaints as per law.