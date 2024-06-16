Citizens Advised To Adopt Precautionary Measures Against Congo Virus
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 16, 2024 | 03:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) The citizens have been advised to adopt all possible precautionary measures to protect themselves from the Congo virus on Eid ul Azha.
The Livestock Department, on the directives of the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak, is taking concrete steps to stop the spread of diseases.
The Commissioner had issued instructions for necessary measures to prevent the spread of diseases in view of the movement of animals on Eid-ul-Adha, the district administration spokesman informed.
He said that all possible steps were being taken to control the Congo virus and other diseases.
Banners of free veterinary facilities were also displayed at selected sale points, he said.
Mobile veterinary dispensaries of the Livestock Department were deployed to ensure the supply of free medicines.
On the instructions of Engineer Aamir Khattak, the loudspeakers were being used to spread animal welfare awareness messages.
The livestock department was ensuring the supply of anti-tick spray, antibiotics, and other necessary drugs, he informed.
Solid steps were taken to ensure the establishment of inter-provincial check posts, he said, adding that inter-district check posts were also set up to complete the task of spraying animals to prevent the Congo virus and segregating sick animals.
He informed me that special attention would also be given to the slaughterhouses and butcher shops.
According to the directives of the Commissioner, the relevant authorities were ensuring the attendance of the livestock staff and the availability of required medicines, and no cattle market was set up near densely populated areas to ensure the safety of human health, he added.
/395
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
Hot, dry weather for city
Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience
Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager
SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements
No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implementation: PM
Slain child's body found near DSP's office
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Jor Mela concludes at Gurdwara Dera Sahib5 minutes ago
-
Afghan refugees in KP celebrate Eid-ul-Azha5 minutes ago
-
Governor to offer Eid-ul-Azha prayer at Governor House5 minutes ago
-
MD WASA urges citizens not to throw entrails, garbage in nullahs5 minutes ago
-
2200 police officials deputed to provide security on Eid ul Azha6 minutes ago
-
Suki Kinari Hydropower Station's first unit begins6 minutes ago
-
Cattle dealers, farmers flock to Upper Punjab to boost sacrificial animals’ sales16 minutes ago
-
TMA Dir Lower to collect animal offal at different points16 minutes ago
-
No one allowed to collect hides of sacrificial animals without NOC: spokesman distt admin26 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister assures fool proof security to Chinese citizens in Pakistan26 minutes ago
-
Narcotics Control team raids liquor factory, recovers liquor, arrests suspects35 minutes ago
-
Preparations for Eid ul Azha in full swing36 minutes ago