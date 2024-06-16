Citizens advised to adopt precautionary measures against Congo virus

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) The citizens have been advised to adopt all possible precautionary measures to protect themselves from the Congo virus on Eid ul Azha.

The Livestock Department, on the directives of the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak, is taking concrete steps to stop the spread of diseases.

The Commissioner had issued instructions for necessary measures to prevent the spread of diseases in view of the movement of animals on Eid-ul-Adha, the district administration spokesman informed.

He said that all possible steps were being taken to control the Congo virus and other diseases.

Banners of free veterinary facilities were also displayed at selected sale points, he said.

Mobile veterinary dispensaries of the Livestock Department were deployed to ensure the supply of free medicines.

On the instructions of Engineer Aamir Khattak, the loudspeakers were being used to spread animal welfare awareness messages.

The livestock department was ensuring the supply of anti-tick spray, antibiotics, and other necessary drugs, he informed.

Solid steps were taken to ensure the establishment of inter-provincial check posts, he said, adding that inter-district check posts were also set up to complete the task of spraying animals to prevent the Congo virus and segregating sick animals.

He informed me that special attention would also be given to the slaughterhouses and butcher shops.

According to the directives of the Commissioner, the relevant authorities were ensuring the attendance of the livestock staff and the availability of required medicines, and no cattle market was set up near densely populated areas to ensure the safety of human health, he added.

/395