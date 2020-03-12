Citizens advised to adopt precautionary measures against coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :World Health Organization (WHO)'s representative stressed people to take simple precautionary measures for prevention against coronavirus due to cold weather in Quetta on Thursday.

They said there is absolutely no need of creating any panic and people just require taking simple preventive steps which they normally take against common flu like covering the nose and mouth while coughing and sneezing.

Representatives of WHO expressed these views in a meeting chaired by Special Secretary Health Balochistan Captain (Retd) Tahir Zafar Abbasi.

The high level meeting also discussed the current situation of coronavirus and the reopening of schools schedule.

Representatives of WHO expressed this concern that the recent snowfall, rainfall and mercury dropping in Quetta could cause to spread the novel coronavirus and people should adopt precautionary measures against corona virus owing to cold weather.

WHO representatives said in the meeting that all educational institutions in the province would be closed until March 31.

Additional Secretary Balochistan education Secretary Shaukat Murghazani, Director Institute of Public Health Dr. AQ Sikandar Riaz, WHO's NPO Dr Asfandyar Sherani and DHS, Balochistan's Additional Director Ishaq Panizai also attended.