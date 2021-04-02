Citizens advised to avoid exposure to sun during 11am to 4pm

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioners (DCs), who are also Chairmen of District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs), of their respective districts of Karachi have been asked take steps to avert any loss of life during the current heatwave in the metropolis here on Friday.

The Sindh Rehabilitation Department, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (Sindh) has asked the DCs, of districts South, East, West, Central, Malir, Kemari and Korangi to take all possible measures after a heatwave alert forecasting high temperatures in the city issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), which to remain until April 03 and subside from April 04.

The Chairmen of DDMAs, in a letter, have been asked to advise the people to avoid exposure to open sun especially during 11a.m. to 4p.m., which are considered peak heat hours, and use plenty of drinks.

'Day temperatures are likely to rise to 40 to 42 degrees Centigrade with wind flow generally from north/northeast during the period.'The DDMAs have been asked to take steps under guidelines issued earlier, keeping in view existing situation of Covid-19.