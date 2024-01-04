Open Menu

Citizens Advised To Be Cautious During Prevailing Dense Fog

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2024 | 08:37 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has advised the citizens to be cautious during the dense fog blankets covering the plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Upper Sindh and Islamabad during this week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has advised the citizens to be cautious during the dense fog blankets covering the plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Upper Sindh and Islamabad during this week.

According to the daily forecast issued by the PMD here Thursday, a westerly system was affecting Balochistan and may affect parts of Balochistan and upper parts of the country till 05th January.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts.

Dense fog/smog is likely to persist in Islamabad, Punjab, upper Sindh and plain areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Cloudy weather with rain and snow over hills is expected in most parts of Balochistan and isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in northern areas and northern Balochistan.

Dense fog/smog prevailed over plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Sindh and Islamabad.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Pasni 03 mm, Gwadar 01mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -11 C, Skardu -10, Kalam, Gupis, Gilgit, Astore -05, Srinagar -04, Rawalakot and Hunza -03 C.

