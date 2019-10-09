UrduPoint.com
Citizens Advised To Check Status Of Housing Projects At RDA's Website Before Investment

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 01:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tuesday advised the citizens to check the status of the housing schemes at RDA's official website www.rda.gop.pk before any investment.

The citizens have been requested in their own interest that they should not make any investment in any illegal and unauthorised housing scheme.

The RDA Chairman Muhammad Arif Abbasi has also directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal and unauthorised commercial and residential construction activities, booking offices and encroachments without any discrimination.

The property dealers have been warned against making investments or advertisements of illegal housing schemes.

Strict action would be taken against illegal housing schemes and no one would be allowed to cheat the public said the chairman.

Talking to APP he said, the authority was approving new housing projects according to the rules.

He said, total 46 housing schemes in the jurisdiction of RDA were approved and 36 were declared illegal while four are under process.

RDA had directed the owners of illegal housing schemes to stop sale and purchase of the plots of their projects, he added.

The authority had instructed the illegal housing societies to stop advertising their projects else strict action in accordance with the law would be taken.

The notices issued to the violators warned that if the development work and advertisements were not stopped immediately, RDA would seal their site offices.

