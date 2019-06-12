Citizens advised to check status of schemes on RDA website before investment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Wednesday advised the citizens to check the status of the housing schemes at RDA's official website www.rda.gop.pk before any investment.

The citizens have been requested in their own interest that they should not make any investment in any illegal and unauthorised housing scheme.

The RDA Chairman Muhammad Arif Abbasi has also directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal and unauthorised commercial and residential construction activities, booking offices and encroachments without any discrimination.

The property dealers have been warned against making investments or advertisements of illegal housing schemes.

Strict action would be taken against illegal housing schemes and no one would be allowed to cheat the public, said Director General, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA).

According to RDA spokesman, the rules about private housing schemes were formulated in 2010 and RDA was approving new housing projects according to the rules.