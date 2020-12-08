Citizens advised to follow traffic laws to avoid road accidents

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :The citizens should follow traffic laws to avoid road accidents and City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi was making all out efforts to regulate traffic on city roads, said Senior Traffic Officer (STO) Rawalpindi Syed Abid Abbas Shah.

He said the citizens particularly youngsters should not violate traffic rules especially traffic signals.

The new generation was very talented and they guarantee a bright future for the country. "We all should play our role for development and building of the country. A good driver drives safely on the road and follows the traffic rules. It is necessary to strictly follow lane and traffic signals while driving and the youngsters should not indulge in rash driving," the STO advised the youngsters.

He said a civilised society always follows the traffic rules. "We should prove that we are the members of a civilised society through following the traffic rules. Do not panic while driving because haste and breaking traffic signals are the major cause of accidents," he said.

To a question he said that the head injuries in road accidents had been reduced considerably after the campaign launched against helmetless drivers.

He said the motorcyclists must wear helmets for their own safety.

"It is our moral responsibility to follow traffic rules and promote awareness on traffic laws.

He further said that CTP issued as many as 33,443 challan slips on violation of the traffic rules during November.

He said, 309 vehicles and motorcycles were impounded in different police stations on various violations.

Abid said strict action would be taken against those vehicles affix fake number plates, improper parking, overloading, violation of signals, lane and line and other violations.

He urged the drivers not to use mobile phones while driving. The use of mobile phone is prohibited while driving and the violation by a driver could cause a fatal accident.

To another question he said that strict orders had been issued to the traffic wardens, Inspectors and Deputy Superintendents of Police of all the sectors to impound altered motorcycles prepared for wheelies and cases should be registered against dangerous drivers and one-wheelers.