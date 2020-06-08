Citizens advised to get appointment before visiting E&T office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The citizens have been advised to get appointment before visiting Excise and Taxation (E&T) Office, opened here the other day after almost two and half months lockdown period.

According to an E&T spokesman, the citizens wanted to get their vehicles registered or transferred should get appointment through Appointment Management System (AMS).

He said that the department had launched AMS through a mobile application (App) to prevent overcrowding in the office and ensure social distancing to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The application (excise appointment Punjab app) can be downloaded through Google play store or the department's official website ttp://www.excise-punjab.gov.pk can be visited.

The citizens will be able to avail the facility for new registration and vehicle transfer by taking appointment from the mobile application. They will visit the designated office and meet the assigned official.

Talking to APP, Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer (AETO) Sohail Shahaz said that on the directives of Director E&T Rawalpindi, Chaudhary Muhammad Sohail Arshad, all the E&T officials had been directed to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Punjab government and general instructions besides taking precautionary measures to protect themselves from coronavirus.

The vehicle token tax can also be paid through online service of E-Pay. Public dealing offices of the Punjab Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control Department were closed due the lockdown imposed to control the spread of coronavirus across Punjab.

The Punjab E&T Deptt has also decided to provide computerized number plates to motorists soon. The department is not only addressing the issues that led to the undue delay in the delivery of smart cards but the card manufacturing company tasked with the job is also taking steps to ensure the availability of raw materials. The authorities had started working on the installation and enhancing the capacity of its machines but the process was stalled due to the spread of COVID-19.

The sources said that owing to the coronavirus crisis, the excise department has been facing a huge deficit in revenue collection but now, the department will focus on arrears and token tax collection in an effort to meet its target.