Citizens advised to get corrected voter lists by January 24

(@FahadShabbir)

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has urged the citizens to get corrected voter lists by January 24 as the commission has displayed the same at nearby display centres

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has urged the citizens to get corrected voter lists by January 24 as the commission has displayed the same at nearby display centres.

District Election Commissioner Rawalpindi II, Malik Saleem Akhter Khan informed APP that 284 centers in Rawalpindi, 226 in Chakwal, 134 in Attock and 165 in district Jehlum had been setup across the region and urged the citizen to check their particulars and ensure that their votes had been registered against their permanent or current addresses as mentioned at their computerized national identity cards (CNICs).

For registration of a vote or transferring an already registered one to other area, he said the voter concerned may fill up Form-15 and submit it at the display centres.

"Every person can locate his/her center by sending CNIC through a message on 8300,"he added.