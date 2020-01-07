UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Citizens Advised To Get Corrected Voter Lists By January 24

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 05:07 PM

Citizens advised to get corrected voter lists by January 24

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has urged the citizens to get corrected voter lists by January 24 as the commission has displayed the same at nearby display centres

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has urged the citizens to get corrected voter lists by January 24 as the commission has displayed the same at nearby display centres.

District Election Commissioner Rawalpindi II, Malik Saleem Akhter Khan informed APP that 284 centers in Rawalpindi, 226 in Chakwal, 134 in Attock and 165 in district Jehlum had been setup across the region and urged the citizen to check their particulars and ensure that their votes had been registered against their permanent or current addresses as mentioned at their computerized national identity cards (CNICs).

For registration of a vote or transferring an already registered one to other area, he said the voter concerned may fill up Form-15 and submit it at the display centres.

"Every person can locate his/her center by sending CNIC through a message on 8300,"he added.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Rawalpindi Same Chakwal Attock January May

Recent Stories

NUST arranges seminar on “Indian-Occupied Jammu ..

3 minutes ago

Zubair, Ahsan qualifies for U16 National Jr Snooke ..

2 minutes ago

Musk hands over made-in-China Teslas to early buye ..

2 minutes ago

Cold wave to grip most parts of country; Fog to co ..

2 minutes ago

Sarfraz meets U19 players, shares his experience w ..

10 minutes ago

Digital Wallet aims to cash in on Pakistan's growi ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.