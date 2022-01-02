UrduPoint.com

Citizens Advised To Get NADRA Records Corrected To Avail Health Insurance Facility

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2022 | 12:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :The citizens have been advised to get National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) records corrected to avail health insurance facility as the Punjab government will provide the facility to all the permanent resident families of Rawalpindi Division by Jan 20.

According to a district administration spokesman, the dream of the people of Rawalpindi division to get health insurance and health card facility was going to be realized.

He informed that the citizens were requested to get entered all the data related to the marriage/spouse, birth of children and family deaths in the records as soon as possible so that all the residents of the division could get benefit from this facility.

The citizens could contact on toll free number 0800-09009 to get further information about health cards, he added.

The government was taking solid steps to fulfill the promise of a new Pakistan for all, he said adding, the health budget was Rs 169 billion in the past which had been increased to Rs 399 billion by the PTI government.

Naya Pakistan Health Card would be given to every citizen in Punjab to extend the free medical facility of Rs 1 million per annum to every family, he said adding, a sum of Rs440 billion would be provided for the purpose.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer, District Health Authority, Dr Faiza Kanwal informed that medical treatment facility under the Health card would be available at 11 hospitals of the city from where up to Rs 1 million free of cost treatments would be provided to the people.

She said that the facility would be available at Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology, Bilal Hospital, Christian hospital, Al Syed hospital, Hussain Lakahani International Hospital, Al Khidmat Hospital, Saidpur Road, Islamic International medical welfare trust, Abbasi Hospital, Bahria international Hospital, Friends medical welfare trust and Sadaqat international Hospital.

Dr Faiza said that every citizen would be eligible for the facility while it would be provided to the family head as per the National Data Base Registration Authority's record.

The CEO requested the divorced women to get registered themselves with NADRA as the card would be given to the head of the family.

Punjab Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department had issued instructions to all the families across Punjab to complete immediate registration of their families with NADRA for 'Naya Pakistan Sehat Card' for free medical treatment to all citizens.

The Punjab government had conveyed that the free treatment facility will be available to 30 million families in 36 districts of Punjab.

They will be able to go to any major hospital in Pakistan and get free treatment for their relatives.

Families whose data is not registered with NADRA should immediately register their family, wife and children's data.

Young people who are newly married should also immediately register their and their spouse's data in their new family.

Mushtaq, a youth who came to NADRA office Murree Road, said that he got married on December 4, last month and had learned about the government's health card project, so he and his wife applied for separate family data and new identity cards.

NADRA sources said that previously, married couples used to enter new family data after several years, but now the registrations have started right after marriages take place.

More Stories From Pakistan

