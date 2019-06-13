Citizens advised to limit outdoor activities during current heatwave

As heat waves become more common and intense, Medical expert Thursday advised the public, especially those who are unwell and sensitive to heat, to avoid exposure to hot weather during the current heatwave to prevent heatstroke

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :As heat waves become more common and intense, Medical expert Thursday advised the public, especially those who are unwell and sensitive to heat, to avoid exposure to hot weather during the current heatwave to prevent heatstroke.

Talking to a private news channel, Child Specialist, Dr Naeem Solangi said that heatstroke in summer can cause death or permanent organ damage or disability if not properly treated in time.

It is very important that a person's body temperature stays in the range of 36.1 , 37.8�C. If body temperature rises above this, a person may develop heat-related illness, he said.

The best way to prevent heat-related illness is to drink plenty of water, Dr added.

He suggested staying hydrated, organizing outdoor activities during cooler hours of the day, limiting exposure to direct sunlight during the hottest hours and using ultraviolet eyewear and sun lotion.

He said citizens should wear loose light-colored clothing to reduce heat absorption and facilitate sweat evaporation and heat dissipation.

Dr said, the body's regulatory system failed under high temperature coupled with high humidity can be fatal.

He stressed increased awareness among the people had also played a major role in preventing mass casualties as most people avoided direct exposure to the sun, remained indoors and used other precautionary measures.

He warned against indiscriminate dumping of refuse around residential areas to check the breeding of infectious parasites. He advised people to maintain good hygiene in order to avoid possible outbreak of epidemic.

"Those suffering from lung infection, seizure, fever and asthma must take more care and limit their outdoor activities", he added.

He explained the signs of heat illnesses include muscle cramps due to salt depletion, and heat exhaustion, which is marked by weakness, nausea, dizziness and clammy skin.

When heat exhaustion is not relieved, it can lead to heat stroke, with extremely dangerous consequences, including confusion, agitation and burry or double vision, he added.

"Exercise and activity are crucial to help you stay healthy, but it's important to be careful in the summer to avoid heat stroke, dehydration and other consequences of overexertion," he said.