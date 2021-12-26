UrduPoint.com

Citizens Advised To Pay Property Tax Till Dec 31 To Get Special Discount

Sun 26th December 2021

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :The Excise and Taxation Department has offered a 10 percent concession if the payment of the property tax is made through ePay Punjab.

The citizens have been advised to hurry up as just five days left to get this special offer and pay the property tax before Dec 31.

The Excise and Taxation department has offered five percent discount on full payment of property tax till Dec 31 and 10 percent concession if the payment is made through ePay Punjab.

An Excise and Taxation department spokesman informed that strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the defaulters and fines would also be imposed after Dec 31.

