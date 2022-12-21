UrduPoint.com

Citizens Advised To Take Precautionary Measures To Visit Murree

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Citizens advised to take precautionary measures to visit Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :In view of choking roads and massive rush in Murree and adjacent hilly areas, the administration and City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have advised the tourists to take precautionary measures.

The snowfall attracts thousands of tourists to these scenic sites which resulted in extra traffic load on the roads choking almost every artery linking Rawalpindi-Islamabad to these hilly spots.

Due to the huge influx of tourists towards Murree, the administration and CTP have issued an advisory here which appealed to the citizens to use their own line and avoid using the dual line as preventive measures.

According to the advisory, the tourists are requested to use petrol-based vehicles and strictly prohibited to use CNG-based vehicles which may cause problems in cars due to extreme cold in the snow.

In an advisory, families with infants and asthma patients are also advised to avoid travelling to Murree.

The visitors are advised to come in warm clothes and full fuel tanks and avoid unnecessary travel after 08:00 p.m.

Advisory further says that turn on your emergency lights and other lights of the cars as well and try to put a metal chain on one of your tyre.

It also asked the tourists to strictly follow one way and don't violate it for the smooth run of traffic.

The CTP spokesman said that special traffic wardens had also been deployed on the main sites of Murree to ensure smooth traffic flow and avoid traffic mess.

He requested the tourists to follow the advisory to avoid any kind of inconvenience or incident to have safe tourism.

The Commissioner's Office spokesperson informed that Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Saqib Manan had reviewed the arrangements ahead of snowfall in Murree to ensure the best facilitates for the tourists and avoid any untoward incident.

The Commissioner during a visit to Murree directed the authorities concerned to utilize all available resources to facilitate the tourists during snowfall season.

The Commissioner reviewed arrangements made for snowfall season and also visited different points to review traffic arrangements and issued instructions to the officers concerned.

All institutions should finalize the best possible arrangements and measures for the snowfall season which had started in the Murree region, the Commissioner said and also instructed to ensure the provision of all possible facilities to tourists.

The spokesperson said that a special control room had been established at the AC Murree office besides 13 facilitation centers at important points which were working round the clock to guide and assist the tourists.

The Tourism Police and special squads were also directed to make coordinated efforts to provide the best facilities to the tourists, she said.

The authorities were also ordered to display banners at all important roads to guide the tourists.

