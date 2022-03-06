Citizens advised to use alternate routes to avoid inconvenience during Pak-Australia test match

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Noor ul Amin Mengal has advised the citizens to use alternate routes to avoid inconvenience as Double Road had been closed due to test match between Pakistan and Australia commenced from March 4.

He informed that a comprehensive traffic plan had been devised by City Traffic Police for the convenience of the public.

He said the Stadium Road, 9th Avenue Chowk to Double Road to remain closed for all kind of vehicular traffic during the match.

Traffic from Rawalpindi to 9th Avenue Islamabad was being allowed through Faizabad. Similarly, traffic coming from 9th Avenue towards Rawalpindi was using Faizabad or IJP road rather than Double Road and being diverted to adjacent roads like Pindora Chungi, Katarian, Carriage Factory up to Pirwadhai, he said.

During the movement of the cricket teams, Murree Road from 6th Road to Faizabad to remain closed for all kind of vehicular traffic on both sides, he said adding, Islamabad bound vehicles from Rawalpindi were being diverted from 6th Road to Saidpur Road and from Ghousia Chowk Farooq Azam Road to Kurri Road.

While Rawalpindi bound traffic coming from Islamabad was being diverted to Expressway.

General car parking for the spectators had been arranged mainly at Civil Aviation ground near Shaheen Chowk Rawal Road, he added.

Apart from this, another parking was also available at Government College Satellite Town with entry from 5th Road main gate and exit from 6th Road back gate.

The motorcycle parking had been arranged at Rawal Park near Shaheen Chowk. However, in case of shortage of parking space another spot for the motorcycle parking had also been designated at Civil Aviation ground.

Shuttle service was also provided to the Cricket lovers from the parking area to the stadium, he added.

The commissioner urged the public to cooperate with the administration and Traffic Wardens and follow the diversion plan to avoid any inconvenience.

