UrduPoint.com

Citizens Advised To Use Alternate Routes To Avoid Inconvenience During Pak-Australia Test Match

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Citizens advised to use alternate routes to avoid inconvenience during Pak-Australia test match

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Noor ul Amin Mengal has advised the citizens to use alternate routes to avoid inconvenience as Double Road had been closed due to test match between Pakistan and Australia commenced from March 4.

He informed that a comprehensive traffic plan had been devised by City Traffic Police for the convenience of the public.

He said the Stadium Road, 9th Avenue Chowk to Double Road to remain closed for all kind of vehicular traffic during the match.

Traffic from Rawalpindi to 9th Avenue Islamabad was being allowed through Faizabad. Similarly, traffic coming from 9th Avenue towards Rawalpindi was using Faizabad or IJP road rather than Double Road and being diverted to adjacent roads like Pindora Chungi, Katarian, Carriage Factory up to Pirwadhai, he said.

During the movement of the cricket teams, Murree Road from 6th Road to Faizabad to remain closed for all kind of vehicular traffic on both sides, he said adding, Islamabad bound vehicles from Rawalpindi were being diverted from 6th Road to Saidpur Road and from Ghousia Chowk Farooq Azam Road to Kurri Road.

While Rawalpindi bound traffic coming from Islamabad was being diverted to Expressway.

General car parking for the spectators had been arranged mainly at Civil Aviation ground near Shaheen Chowk Rawal Road, he added.

Apart from this, another parking was also available at Government College Satellite Town with entry from 5th Road main gate and exit from 6th Road back gate.

The motorcycle parking had been arranged at Rawal Park near Shaheen Chowk. However, in case of shortage of parking space another spot for the motorcycle parking had also been designated at Civil Aviation ground.

Shuttle service was also provided to the Cricket lovers from the parking area to the stadium, he added.

The commissioner urged the public to cooperate with the administration and Traffic Wardens and follow the diversion plan to avoid any inconvenience.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Islamabad Shortage Police Australia Murree Vehicles Road Car Traffic Saidpur Faizabad Rawalpindi March All From Government Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th March 2022

7 hours ago
 PTI is not only political party but a movement fo ..

PTI is not only political party but a movement for change: Ali M Khan

16 hours ago
 Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties ..

Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties thaw

16 hours ago
 CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelin ..

CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelines to revive Zoo

16 hours ago
 'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for p ..

'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for public rights: Chaudhry Fawad H ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>