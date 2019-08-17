Citizens advised to use and consume properly treated water

(@imziishan)

Doctors fearing outbreak of gastroenteritis and other water borne diseases in Karachi have urged citizens in general to ensure simple and cost effective but efficient water treatment options to help protect themselves against associated risks

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :Doctors fearing outbreak of gastroenteritis and other water borne diseases in Karachi have urged citizens in general to ensure simple and cost effective but efficient water treatment options to help protect themselves against associated risks.

Repeated reports about murky water being supplied to many parts of Karachi, through regular pipes of Karachi Water and Sewerage board (KWSB) as well tankers, has largely alarmed members of medical community with regard to health status of its inhabitants.

Talking to APP here Saturday, they feared that situation may turn extremely serious lest immediate actions are taken by the authorities to ensure long lasting intervention.

"I would strongly suggest that people may not even use this discolored water for washing and bathing purpose," said Dr. Irfan Haq, a senior GP.

Mentioning that putting water purifying tablets, that are easily available in the market, in underground and/or overhead tanks can be an option, he further advised the citizens to adequately boil water available with them and preferably subject it further to alum treatment so that all impurities may settle down.

"This may not be very convenient and also time consuming but till the situation improves people must continue making extra effort," said Atta Rab, an ophthalmologist by qualification.

Acknowledging that possible outbreak of gastroenteritis, typhoid, Hepatitis A and D can not be ignored, he said direct contact with contaminated water in form of bathing or washing can also lead to skin infections.

"There is increasing risk of conjunctivitis and other viral (eye related) infections," warned the eye specialist mentioning that a few cases have already been reported to him.

Ahmad Abrar, a senior citizen living in the metropolis for more than 70 years said Karachi located below sea level, had been exposed to inundation after each rain fall but situation had never turned so severe and bad as during past 20 to 25 consecutive years. "Growing population pressure on feeble infrastructure can definitely be cited as the reason," he said inquiring as why there was no readiness to address the situation.

Citizens in general also refused to accept any excuse for sewerage water getting mingled into potable water being supplied by KWSB in once well maintained localities of North Nazimabad, Federal B Area and PECHS.

Director General KWSB Asad ullah Khan attributing the situation to recent heavy showers in Karachi causing collapse of the system like situation in many of the places said interventions are being ensured on war footing.

Meanwhile, Sindh Health Department has decided to initiate massive media campaign with equal attention towards social mobilization to address the situation and help prevention of relevant diseases.