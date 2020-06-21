Citizens advised to use WhatsApp, Social Media for registration of complaints

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi police have advised the citizens to use Social Media for online registrations of their complaints, in view of the Coronavirus spread.

According to a police spokesman, the 'Khuli Kutcheries' being held by City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi to address complaints of the citizens had been cancelled while the CPO was addressing the complaints of the citizens being received through WhatsApp and Social Media.

He informed that the CPO Rawalpindi had issued directives to police officers concerned on the complaints of 42 citizens and contacted them personally whose applications and complaints were received through WhatsApp after coronavirus spread.

He said complaints of the citizens received here in the CPO Complaint Cell are presented to CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas. E-tag numbers are also allocated to the complaints and acknowledge receipt is sent to the individuals on WhatsApp.

He advised the citizens to use telephone number 051-9292969, WhatsApp number 0333-5201507, 0306- 5374126, Email cpocomplaintcell@gmail.com, twitter:@RwpPolice, Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/ and Rawalpindicpoofficeofficial/ for online registrations of their complaints.

He informed that CPO would issue directives to the authorities concerned over the complaints of the citizens.

The citizens could also contact police helpline 8787 to get a complaint registered in connection with denial and fake registration of an FIR, wrong investigation, illegal demand from an official, illegal arrest of a citizen and illegal confinement.

Punjab Police had introduced Online Complaint Service through SMS, Call or Email to facilitate the citizens.

The Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) concerned would contact the complainant, resolve the issue and immediately report to the Punjab Police Complaint Centre.