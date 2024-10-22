Citizens alarmed at rising street crime in Multan

Multan has experienced a notable rise in street crime, with numerous incidents of robbery and theft reported across different police station jurisdictions

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Multan has experienced a notable rise in street crime, with numerous incidents of robbery and theft reported across different police station jurisdictions.

In the jurisdiction of Bz Police Station, unidentified outlaws robbed Bilal of Rs 300,000 and a mobile phone. Similarly, in the area of Thana Gulgasht culprits snatched a mobile phone from Mazhar. Another robbery occurred in Alpa police station limits, where Nasir was held at gunpoint and forced to hand over Rs 70,000.

In Buddhala Saint police limits, accused looted valuables worth Rs 43,000 while unknown criminals snatched a mobile phone from Raheel in the jurisdiction of Kent police station.

Bilal was deprived of his cash and mobile phone in the area of Chahalak police station, and unknown culprits looted Rs 90,000 and a mobile phone from Saeed in Thana Qutab Pur.

In Shah Shams police jurisdiction, a suspect robbed a citizen of his mobile phone and cash, and another incident was reported in Mumtazabad police limits, where Kashif was robbed of cash . In Thana New Multan limits, assailants snatched a mobile phone from Anas, in Police Station Lohari Gate unknown criminals took away a motorcycle form a citizen. As the crime wave raises concerns, residents have called for increased security measures and swift action against the perpetrators to ensure safety on the streets of Multan.