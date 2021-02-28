Citizens Alert: ICT admin to launch strict crackdown against single-use plastic bags

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :The residents of the Federal capital have to shun using all sorts of single-use plastic bags by Monday as the Islamabad Capital Territory along with the Ministry of Climate Change team will launch a strict enforcement drive against violation of ban imposed on polythene bags leading to massive fines.

Plastic or polythene bags were non degradable for centuries and around 55 billion plastic bags were used across the country per annum which was alarming as the production was increasing by every passing day, told an official of the Ministry of Climate Change told APP.

He said the enforcement drive was put to a halt after pandemic outbreak and the consequent lockdown in March 2020.

"The plastic bags have revived due to slackness in enforcement campaign which will be revived with strict penalties to be imposed on the violators." The official said on violating the ban on plastic bags a fine of Rs5,000 would be imposed on a citizen found possessing plastic bag, similarly a shopkeeper will be fined Rs10,000 and the manufacturer to be fined Rs100,000.

To a question, he said in case repeated violation the fine would be doubled along with the confiscation of plastic bags.

A massive awareness campaign was launched in every nook and corner of the federal capital by the officials of the Ministry of Climate Change, Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency and Islamabad Capital Administration representatives.

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul also lead awareness walk along with the Ministry team to mobilise masses on complying with the ban imposes on polythene bags.

The awareness campaign was launched along with the traders association of the federal capital whereas the alternate bags manufacturing association had also ensured maximum supplies of cotton and jute bags in the market to facilitate the business community to comply with the ban, he added.

As per the Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO) permitting the use of polythene bags had allowed biodegradable bags including starch bags, jute bags whereas oxo-biodegradable bags that turn into microplastics and do not vanish rather exist in the environment were banned.

