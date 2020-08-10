Citizens all set to mark ceremonies of Jashan-e-Azadi

The preparations to celebrate the Independence Day of Pakistan, August 14 in a befitting manner were in full swing here

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :The preparations to celebrate the Independence Day of Pakistan, August 14 in a befitting manner were in full swing here.

The most enthusiastic were minor children and teenagers who were busy in collecting stickers, badges and also beautifying their bicycles and motorcycle with special stickers inscribed with messages of Independence Day. The makers of buntings, flags, banners and badges were working almost round the clock to meet demand in city and its other adjoining areas of the city.

The printers and makers of buntings, flags, banners and badges were seemed fully engaged in their business because of Jashan-e-Azadi preparations. The citizens were ready to celebrate the Independence Day with great enthusiasm and national zeal in the city.

Arrangements were also underway for holding seminars, sports competitions, literary and social activities related to Jashan-e-Azadi. The district administration has also chalked out a plan in this regard. A flag hoisting ceremony would be held at DC office on August 14.

Most of the ceremonies would be organized in different educational institutes. About schedule, Government Special education Centre Bosan Town would arrange a ceremony on August 13. Independence walk, tree plantation and cake cutting ceremony would be attended by good number of students. Similarly, Special Education Department would also arrange another programme at Government Shadab Special Education school Madni Chowk.

Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission in collaboration with Young Pakistanis Organization was all set to hold four day ceremonies related to Jashan-e-Azadi. The ceremonies would be organized under different titles but with theme of Jashan -e-Azadi. A seminar, "Minorities feel pride for being Pakistanis" would be held on August 11 at Municipal Corporation Office Mumtazabad. National anthem contest on August 12 at Post Graduate College Gulgasht, Cake Cutting and Tree Plantation ceremony at Special Education School Bosan Town on August 13 and another mega ceremony would be arranged on August 14 at Municipal Corporation Office Mumtazabad.