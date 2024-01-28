Citizens appeal for relief in gas prices

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Citizens expressed concern about the increase in the prices of gas and demanded that the government provide relief as early as possible.

Muhammad Rashid, Saad Qureshi, Salman Jandran, Ayesha Saleem and many others voiced concern over the rise in prices of the gas.

They lamented that there was very low pressure of gas and it became difficult to cook food items.

They stated that they were unable to pay bills. In past, they have to pay Rs 250 and now they are paying over Rs 1500. Ayesha Saleem maintained that her family paid Rs 20,000 for December.

However, LPG cylinders were also being used for uninterrupted gas supply. She also demanded that the government reduce the prices and ensure an interrupted supply of gas for smooth functioning in the kitchen.