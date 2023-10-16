Open Menu

Citizens Appreciate Govt’s Move To Lower Fuel Prices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2023 | 07:18 PM

Citizens appreciate govt’s move to lower fuel prices

Citizens showered praise on the government's recent decision to reduce petroleum prices by Rs 40 and termed it a huge relief for public

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Citizens showered praise on the government's recent decision to reduce petroleum prices by Rs 40 and termed it a huge relief for public.

With the hopes of the decrease providing a much-needed respite from inflation, individuals such as Saad Qureshi, Shahid Bhutta, Nauman Malik, Waleed Qureshi, Salman Jandran, and many others have voiced their appreciation for this move.

The decision to slash fuel prices by a substantial Rs 40 has been met with widespread acclaim. Citizens believe that this significant reduction will undoubtedly result in lowering transport fares, making it easier for people to commute and travel. Furthermore, the ripple effect of this reduction in transportation costs is expected to have a positive impact on the prices of everyday essentials.

Citizens are now urging the government to take swift action in conducting more Magistrate's raids on local bazaars to lower the prices of daily necessities. Additionally, they emphasize the importance of stringent oversight by the Regional Transport Authority to ensure that the recent reduction in petrol prices translate into tangible benefits for the general public.

Citizens anticipated that the move would not only help in curbing the ever-increasing inflation but also lead to a decrease in the prices of daily consumables. The move comes as a ray of hope, offering financial relief to countless families across the nation.

