Citizens Appreciate Prime Minister Imran Khan For Involving NDMA In Much Needed Interventions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 06:05 PM

Local citizens appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for being cognizant towards their plight during monsoons and getting engaged the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in urgent removal of varied categories of debris from storm/rain drains and all concerned stakeholders for cooperation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Local citizens appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for being cognizant towards their plight during monsoons and getting engaged the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in urgent removal of varied categories of debris from storm/rain drains and all concerned stakeholders for cooperation.

Acknowledging the work initiated by NDMA and FWO on the directives of PM Imran khan at a time when more showers were being forecast with all possibility of urban flooding in the metropolis.They appreciated that severity of situation was duly gauged and work immediately started.

"Work begin as per schedule on Monday at a time when vast majority of the citizens are celebrating the festival of Eid-ul- Azha thus delivering a clear message that priorities have been set right without any compromise," said Mrs. Kamal Wasim, a senior citizen and a retired school teacher.

Urging all stakeholders, including the citizens,she said that while work was in progress large responsibility lie upon them to ensure that no body was allowed,any more and at any cost to continue with the practice of dumping discarded goods and waste (domestic, construction,industrial and so-forth) into the storm drains.

"We are the ultimate sufferers," said the lady residing in North Nazimabad block B.

Mrs. Wasim hoped that both Federal and provincial governments along with staffers associated with essential services would also ensure that momentum was maintained through regular cleaning of the waste water nullah with equal care that encroachments were not allowed over the drains or even very close to these.

Agha Dabir Hussain referring to latest weather advisory issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department said that a monsoon low pressure from Bay of Bengal was likely to approach Sindh in Thursday with every possibility of widespread and heavy showers in Karachi as well as in other parts of the province and much work has to be done in a little time.

"This definitely needs coordination at every level," he said and hoped that better sense would prevail in the interest of citizens.

Reminding that urban flooding witnessed only a few weeks ago was a grim reminder of lack of political would be among some,he opined that things presently seem to be taking a turn for good.

"Credit definitely goes to our PM Imran Khan for attempting to bring along all on a single page for a collective cause," he said.

