Citizens ask authorities to upgrade Polyclinic hospital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :The citizens on Wednesday demanded of the quarters concerned to take serious steps for up-gradation of Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC) hospital to provide patients with better healthcare services and addition of more beds in all sections.

According to them, there is a need to allocate more funds for addressing the financial issues being faced by the hospital in purchase of medical equipment and construction of new building.

They said that there is unnecessary delay in extension work as the existing hospital was catering to the needs of a large number of people and the present building did not have the capacity to fulfill the requirements of all.

They said that with completion of expansion plan, more facilities will be available for patients and the hospital will offer modern healthcare services.

Mattiullah Khan, a patient said that Polyclinic was situated in the centre of the city. He said concerned authorities should take immediate steps for its up-gradation to serve the patients.

He said that due to limited space and lack of facilities, patients had been facing a lot of problems including limited beds, limited emergency staff and other employees of the hospital besides medical equipment.

Another patient, Zubair Khan said that the authorities should avoid further delay in the project as it was the dire need to start work on hospital extension plan keeping in view the patients burden.

He said that the incumbent government should take action against those who were intentionally delaying the hospital extension plan.

He said that extension project would ensure better health facilities at hospital for patients.

A citizen, Azhar Hanif said that although the matter is in the court but the hospital administration is reluctant to challenge the order due to its lack of interest in the matter.

When contacted, an official from the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination said there was a plan to construct five-storey structure with 1,110 beds and all essential specialties and equipment at the Argentina Park.

He however said that the matter is now in the court and till any further order from the court, the ministry couldn't start work on the project.

He said that the Islamabad High Court bench has outlawed the Polyclinic expansion after hearing a pro bono public petition and ruled, the decision to convert the use and purpose of 2.5 acres of the Argentine Park for the extension of the hospital is ultra vires the Ordinance of 1960 (CDA Ordinance), the Act of 1997 and in blatant violation of the fundamental rights of the public guaranteed under the Constitution.

He said that the government is working on other options to reduce the huge patient influx in Polyclinic by putting up a hospital in Islamabad's northwest D-12 sector to cater to 6,000 to 10,000 patients.

He added the construction of mother and child hospitals in Bhara Kahu, Rawat and Tarnol and the King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Hospital in Tarlai would also helpful in sharing the patients load on Polyclinic.

