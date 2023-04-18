Citizens ask GOB to activate departmental websites dormant for years

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :People get a frustrating experience when they visit the websites of the departments of the Government of Balochistan, as information on many of the websites has not been updated for years and hardly provide any fresh information about activities and day-to-day working of the government.

After visiting different department websites, it becomes clear that many provincial departments do not even have a functioning website to facilitate the general public. Nasrullah Nasar, a youth looking for a job said people of the province face difficulties in knowing about the departmental jobs, in submitting applications and did not get information about shortlisting of candidates, merit lists, the date of interviews and final order on websites.

Talking to APP, Khalil Ahmed, a civil servant said it is comparatively easy to provide digital services to those living in urban areas of the province.

The real challenge was to ensure across-the-board availability of information through digital means to rural areas and remote corners of the Province, he added.

When contacted an official of the Science and Information Technology Department said, "We are uploading fresh information on websites on daily basis".

Israr Asghar, a social activist said technology was a double-edged weapon in terms of creating inequalities. It was a godsend opportunity to empower everyone, but those who are illiterate were likely to remain the worst affected.

