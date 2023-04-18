UrduPoint.com

Citizens Ask GOB To Activate Departmental Websites Dormant For Years

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Citizens ask GOB to activate departmental websites dormant for years

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :People get a frustrating experience when they visit the websites of the departments of the Government of Balochistan, as information on many of the websites has not been updated for years and hardly provide any fresh information about activities and day-to-day working of the government.

After visiting different department websites, it becomes clear that many provincial departments do not even have a functioning website to facilitate the general public.  Nasrullah Nasar, a youth looking for a job said people of the province face difficulties in knowing about the departmental jobs, in submitting applications and did not get information about shortlisting of candidates, merit lists, the date of interviews and final order on websites.

Talking to APP, Khalil Ahmed, a civil servant said it is comparatively easy to provide digital services to those living in urban areas of the province.

The real challenge was to ensure across-the-board availability of information through digital means to rural areas and remote corners of the Province, he added.

When contacted an official of the Science and Information Technology Department said, "We are uploading fresh information on websites on daily basis".

Israr Asghar, a social activist said technology was a double-edged weapon in terms of creating inequalities. It was a godsend opportunity to empower everyone, but those who are illiterate were likely to remain the worst affected.

 \395

Related Topics

Balochistan Technology Visit Job Government Merit Packaging Limited Jobs Weapon

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs announces working hours during Eid A ..

Dubai Customs announces working hours during Eid Al-Fitr

27 minutes ago
 TAQA Group completes US$1.5 billion dual tranche 5 ..

TAQA Group completes US$1.5 billion dual tranche 5-year and 10-year bond offerin ..

2 hours ago
 Landslide in Pakistan buries trucks, kills at leas ..

Landslide in Pakistan buries trucks, kills at least two people

2 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash, President of Eswatini Senate discuss ..

Saqr Ghobash, President of Eswatini Senate discuss bilateral cooperation

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Zimbabwean President on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate Zimbabwean President on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.