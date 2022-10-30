UrduPoint.com

'Citizens Ask Khan To Focus On 'public Issues' Instead Of Holding Long March'

Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2022 | 11:50 AM

'Citizens ask Khan to focus on 'public issues' instead of holding long march'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Citizens on Sunday from all walks of life including traders from various cities of the country have asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to focus on public related issues instead of holding so called long march which will disturb the country and its business community.

Talking to ptv news channel, a shopkeeper of garment in Peshawar city said that the long-march or protests in Islamabad would affect and harm the financial system and the Opposition party should focus on public related issues and used legal forum to resolving the issues.

Another trader in Lahore said that protesters should consider the problems of the traders and find some other ways to get their demands fulfilled.

A market trader of Islamabad said traders were suffering because they were not getting supplies due to security issues, adding, the business activities always badly affected due to long march and sit-ins in Islamabad.

"The long march will again paralyze the life in Islamabad", a citizen of Islamabad regretted.

A trader of Islamabad also demanded the government for immediate removal of containers from the roads which is hindering for the smooth movement of motorists.

A citizen of Peshawar commented on the issue that the people had already rejected the agitation based politics of Imran Khan as his government failed to address the masses problems in the last four years.

"Sit-ins and long march will have an adverse impact on export and business in the country," said a citizen of Lahore.

The citizens demanded the leaders of all political parties to take effective steps for restoration of peace, resumption of business activities and protection of the investors in the country and focus on public issues.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Islamabad Peshawar Business Long March Sunday Market All From Government PTV Opposition

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 29 Netherlands Vs. Pakist ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 29 Netherlands Vs. Pakistan

22 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabw ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabwe

4 hours ago
 RugbyU: English Premiership table

RugbyU: English Premiership table

12 hours ago
 All Blacks edge past Japan in Tokyo

All Blacks edge past Japan in Tokyo

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.