Citizens Ask Local Administration To Take Action Against Corona SOPs Violators

Tue 05th January 2021 | 03:30 PM

Citizens ask local administration to take action against corona SOPs violators

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :The residents of Federal capital on Tuesday asked the local administration to take strict action against violators of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) related with COVID-19 to avoid further transmission of the coronavirus in the city.

According to them, a massive violation of such SOPs has been observed in markets, food establishments and restaurants despite clear direction of the departments concerned as there are chances of further spread of disease due to such negligence. COVID-19 pandemic has struck the world due to rapid human-to-human transmission.

Preventive measures play an important role in limiting the spread and can help reducing the infection transmission along with lessening unnecessary burden on healthcare facilities, Arsalan Khan, a citizen said.

He said following all such preventive measures was necessary to help mitigate the exposure to the COVID-19.

Another citizen, Tariq Saleem said that these guidelines provide practices that address specific health and safety concerns related to the spread of COVID-19.

Safdar Bashir, a citizen said that all citizens should strictly follow these SOPs to protect health of others in wake of prevailing high risk situation when corona cases are increasing day by day. He said that the concerned department should conduct surprise visits to markets and shops to check observance of corona SOPs and suggested to take strict action in case of any violation.

He also asked to ensure SOPs on shop or restaurant workers to avoid carrying this virus from them.

When contacted, an official of the Ministry of National Health Services said that clear direction has been issued to citizens to rigorously follow SOPs to help prevent the exposure to the COVID-19.

He said that as per guidelines, there were clear directions to prohibit sick employees in the shops or workplace, ensuring and following strict hand-washing practices, maintaining social distancing, ensuring practices regarding surface cleaning, disinfecting and ensuring the presence of food safety manager on site during operating hours.

Similarly, all concerned have been asked to follow SOPs related with equipment and physical structure such as electrical, plumbing, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and fire suppression, flush water system and all plumbed food equipment.

He said that equipment should be properly washed, rinsed and sanitized. Food that is no longer safe, expired or spoiled food, should be discarded.

The official also asked to maintain recommended social distancing guidelines while avoiding indoor seating arrangement and prefer outdoor dining at tables spaced at least six feet apart from other people.

He said, to prevent the spread of COVID-19 through employees, health monitoring is critical besides steps including training of workers on symptoms of COVID-19 illness and on required hygiene, ensuring thermal scanning of employees and encouraging workers to stay home if they are sick, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

