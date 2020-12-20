Citizens asked to avoid unnecessary travelling during Christmas holidays

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :The general public have been asked to only undertake minimal necessary travel during Christmas holidays and avoid family get togethers as the country has already been struck by second wave of COVID-19.

According to an official of the ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Christmas shopping should only be restricted to minimal essentials and crowding in markets is not advisable.

He said that under Corona guidelines, people have been asked that large scale home gatherings should be avoided amid Covid-19 second wave and encourage for outdoor Christmas celebration preferably day time event and strictly observing SOPs with assigned seating arrangements of one meter distance.

He said that every person should wear face or surgical mask and for indoor gatherings, opening windows and doors can ensure proper ventilation and help lower the risk while indoor gatherings should be avoided as poor ventilation pose the greatest risk.

He said that longer gatherings pose a greater risk than shorter gatherings so events must be kept shorter and guest list should be kept smaller and ensure there is enough room to enable guests from different households to stay at least one meter apart.

He asked the people to disinfect the venue place after the celebrations in community and display posters promoting hand-washing and maintaining good respiratory hygiene in community where celebration is done.

The official asked to ensure screening of all visitors by measuring body temperature at entry points of event in general public by dedicated persons besides availability of surgical and medical masks to offer anyone who develops respiratory symptoms.

Christmas trees must be regularly disinfected decorated in public places and avoid touching Christmas trees as it may serve as transmission object and there should be feet icon or floor sign at least one meter distance, he added.

As per SOPs, visitors should practice alternate greetings such as waving or bowing. He advised to display dispensers of alcohol-based hand sanitizers prominently around the venue Christmas Prayers in Church besides thermal screening for all worshippers entering the church at the entry gates.

He asked to ensure provision of hand sanitizer at gate of church while preachers or father should also deliver the sermons on the topic of the virus and preventative measures that government has taken in order to slow the spread to give individuals an active role in promoting the health and safety of the members of society.

Windows and doors of the church should be kept opened for good ventilation on Christmas day while no carpets or mats should be laid down in church as the virus is airborne. Sitting benches for prayers must be ensured by washing them with chlorinated water regularly and each person should sit at least one meter apart from other person during prayers.

He said that people must avoid handshake and exchange of flowers and worshipers must maintain social distancing by keeping one-meter distance between each other, and every other sitting row should be left empty.

