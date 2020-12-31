UrduPoint.com
Citizens Asked To Be Vigilant Of Those Resorting To Aerial Firing On Eve Of New Year 2021

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 01:50 PM

Karachi police have appealed to the citizens to remain vigilant about their surroundings on eve of new year (2021) and if notice any body or group resorting to aerial firing must make video (in realization of their national responsibilities) of those engaged in the crime and forward the same to the department via Whatsapp number 03435142770

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Karachi police have appealed to the citizens to remain vigilant about their surroundings on eve of new year (2021) and if notice any body or group resorting to aerial firing must make video (in realization of their national responsibilities) of those engaged in the crime and forward the same to the department via Whatsapp number 03435142770.

Spokesman of the department in a statement issued here Thursday urged the citizens not to come out of their home unnecessarily, but be at guard mentioning that case of attempted murder ( a non bailable crime with minimum punishment of 10 years) would be registered against owner of the building whose roof top may be used for the purpose.

Urging people not to gather in groups and expose themselves to any sort of risk, it was warned that strict action would also be taken against head of the family failing to prevail upon their dear ones, often their dependents.

Meanwhile, as per directives of the authorities, SSPs of all districts and SPs (Investigations), under the supervision of their respective zonal DIGs would ensure their presence across the metropolis, particularly at thoroughfares from 8 p.m to 3 a.m so as to protect precious public lives and maintain law and order situation.

Karachi Commissioner office in a press release issued Thursday has also announced closure of all restaurants and business places this evening at 8:00 p.m across the metropolis owing to security reasons and on the request of the police department.

