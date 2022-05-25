UrduPoint.com

Citizens Asked To Follow Traffic Plan Ahead Of PTI's Long March

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Citizens asked to follow traffic plan ahead of PTI's long march

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have issued a traffic diversion plan to facilitate the public ahead of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf's long march towards the Federal capital and advised citizens to follow safe routes.

A senior official of ITP talking to a private news channel urged the general public to cooperate with the administration and traffic wardens and follow the diversion plan to avoid any inconvenience.

He said that the entry and exit points to the Red Zone have been closed at Ayub Chowk, NADRA Chowk, Express Chowk and Serena Chowk. Those who wish to enter or exit the Red Zone can only use Margalla Road.

The authorities have set up tight security measures across Islamabad's sensitive points, he said, adding that the law enforcement agencies will also conduct security checks on the people traveling to or from Islamabad.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Police Long March Red Zone Road Traffic From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2022

16 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 25th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 25th May 2022

21 minutes ago
 Shooter in Texas Elementary School Incident in Cus ..

Shooter in Texas Elementary School Incident in Custody - Police Dept.

9 hours ago
 EU Pledges to Keep Supporting Ukraine Even If Cris ..

EU Pledges to Keep Supporting Ukraine Even If Crisis Lasts Years - Belgian Prime ..

9 hours ago
 Over Half of Americans Say US Economy Bigger Prior ..

Over Half of Americans Say US Economy Bigger Priority Than Anti-Russia Sanctions ..

9 hours ago
 IGP pays homage to Shaheed Constable Kamal Ahmed

IGP pays homage to Shaheed Constable Kamal Ahmed

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.