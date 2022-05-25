ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have issued a traffic diversion plan to facilitate the public ahead of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf's long march towards the Federal capital and advised citizens to follow safe routes.

A senior official of ITP talking to a private news channel urged the general public to cooperate with the administration and traffic wardens and follow the diversion plan to avoid any inconvenience.

He said that the entry and exit points to the Red Zone have been closed at Ayub Chowk, NADRA Chowk, Express Chowk and Serena Chowk. Those who wish to enter or exit the Red Zone can only use Margalla Road.

The authorities have set up tight security measures across Islamabad's sensitive points, he said, adding that the law enforcement agencies will also conduct security checks on the people traveling to or from Islamabad.