UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Citizens Asked To Stop Water Storage Practices To Prevent Dengue

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 02:38 PM

Citizens asked to stop water storage practices to prevent dengue

Health experts on Friday asked citizens of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to properly dispose of solid waste and stop water storage practices at their residences to prevent any access to egg-laying female mosquitoes for avoiding dengue virus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Health experts on Friday asked citizens of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to properly dispose of solid waste and stop water storage practices at their residences to prevent any access to egg-laying female mosquitoes for avoiding dengue virus.

According to them, mosquitoes breed primarily in containers like earthenware jars, metal drums and concrete cisterns used for domestic water storage, as well as discarded plastic food containers, used automobile tyres and other items that collect rain water.

Dr Khawar Sultan from Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) said that dengue viruses were transmitted to humans through the bites of infective female Aedes mosquitoes. He added mosquitoes generally acquire the virus while feeding on the blood of an infected person.

He said that the virus circulates in the blood of infected humans for two to seven days, at approximately the same time as they suffer from fever. He added the clinical features of dengue fever vary according to the age of the patient.

He said that after virus incubation for eight to ten days, an infected mosquito is capable, during probing and blood feeding, of transmitting the virus to susceptible individuals for the rest of its life.

He said that dengue haemorrhagic fever is a potentially deadly complication that was characterized by high fever, haemorrhagic phenomena.

He said that the rapid growth of urban population is bringing ever greater numbers of people into contact with this vector, especially in areas that are favourable for mosquito breeding like in places where household water storage is common and where solid waste disposal services are inadequate.

Medical practitioner Dr Danish Saleem said that dengue is a mosquito-borne infection, which in recent years has become a major public health concern. He said that dengue fever is a severe, flu-like illness that affects infants, young children and adults.

He added the spread of dengue is attributed to expanding geographic distribution of the four dengue viruses and of their mosquito vectors, the most important of which is the predominantly urban species Aedesa egypti.

He said that infants and young children may have a non-specific febrile illness with rash as older children and adults may have either a mild febrile syndrome or the classical incapacitating disease with abrupt onset and high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pains and rash.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Dengue Water Young Rawalpindi Same May From Blood

Recent Stories

Govt taking solid measures for youth development: ..

2 minutes ago

Spy Suspect Whelan Says Not Ready for Hearing in M ..

2 minutes ago

Lead pollution in Zambia town a public health 'eme ..

8 minutes ago

S. Korea says will share military intel with Japan ..

3 minutes ago

Chinese listed firms see growing profitability in ..

3 minutes ago

Scientists a step closer to saving northern white ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.