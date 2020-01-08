Citizens asked to use efficient energy appliances

UrduPoint.com
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Citizens have been asked to use efficient home appliances to save energy keeping in view the deficiency in the sector being faced by the country.

They have been asked that during winter the domestic appliances especially water geysers and room heaters should be used properly and in accordance with the requirement, said Muhammad Javaid Khan Regional General Manager Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Company Limited (SNGPL), on Wednesday.

Our home appliances especially room heaters and water geysers are 30 percent efficient and approximately 70 per cent of the energy get wasted, causing huge loss of natural gas, he said.

Talking to APP, the GM SNGPL said that the locally manufactured heaters and geysers are only 30 to 32 percent efficient,while the efficiency of these gadgets in the Western countries is up to 88 percent.

He said the major factor for loss of energy is poor designing and sub-standard material being used in manufacturing the main parts governing efficiency of geysers burners, gas retainers and insulation medium of water tank."This loss of energy can be avoided by producing energy efficient geysers following international prescribed standards and procedures," he added.

He said that to avoid excessive bills of gas, consumers should turn them off room heaters and water geysers before going to bed and restart early in the morning to spare gas for people living at the tail.

He said that the maintenance of gas appliances can enhance their performance and efficiency, adding, the domestic consumers should be more cautious in using this cheapest fuel as a result they can save their hard-earned money.

