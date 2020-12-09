UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Citizens Asked To Use Efficient Home Appliances To Save Energy

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 05:10 PM

Citizens asked to use efficient home appliances to save energy

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Citizens have been asked to use efficient home appliances to save energy keeping in view the deficiency in the energy sector being faced by the country.

They have been asked that during winter the domestic appliances especially water geysers and room heaters should be used properly and in accordance with the requirement, said Shahid Akram,Chief Media Officer Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Company Limited (SNGPL), on Wednesday.

Our home appliances especially room heaters and water geysers are 30 percent efficient and approximately 70 per cent of the energy get waste, causing huge loss of natural gas, he said.

Talking to APP, the media officer SNGPL said that the locally manufactured heaters and geysers are only 30 to 32 percent efficient while the efficiency of these gadgets in the Western countries is up to 88 percent.

He said the major factor for loss of energy is poor designing and sub-standard material being used in manufacturing the main parts governing efficiency of geysers burners, gas retainers and insulation medium of water tank. This loss of energy can be avoided by producing energy efficient geysers following international prescribed standards and procedures, he added.

He said that to avoid excessive bills of gas, consumers should turn them off room heaters and water geysers before going to bed and restart early in the morning to spare gas for people living at the tail.

Shahid said that the maintenance of gas appliances can enhance their performance and efficiency, adding, the domestic consumers should be more cautious in using this cheapest fuel as a result they can save their hard-earned money.

Related Topics

Poor Water Company Tank Money Gas Media SNGPL

Recent Stories

Hina Pervaiz Butt tenders resignation in move agai ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan’s fastest growing AIoT brand realme is ..

10 minutes ago

Etihad Airways successfully transfers Formula 1 pr ..

16 minutes ago

DJ Butt who was hired by opposition for its public ..

24 minutes ago

Dubai Customs honors winners of Al FurdahDatathon ..

28 minutes ago

India is planning to launch another false flag ope ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.