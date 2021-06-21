UrduPoint.com
Citizens Being Vaccinated In 71 Centers Of Division; 16 Patients Admitted In Hospitals

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 09:40 PM

Citizens being vaccinated in 71 centers of Division; 16 patients admitted in hospitals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :The citizens of Rawalpindi division are being vaccinated in 71 mass corona virus vaccination centers while 16 patients are under medical treatment in different hospitals and 151 are in home isolation in Rawalpindi district.

According to a health department spokesman, so far 590,785 persons including 560,842 citizens and 29,943 front line health workers have been vaccinated in the district.

Out of total 24,638 patients infected with corona virus 23,525 have been discharged in the district while so far 991 persons lost their lives due to the pandemic. At present, there are total 167 active cases.

During last 24 hours, a total of 13 confirmed patients were reported in the district out of which 10 are from Rawalpindi district and three from other districts of the division.

Four confirmed cases of corona virus have been reported in Pothohar Town while six in Rawalpindi city.

Two patients are being treated at Benazir Bhutto Hospital, four at Fuji Foundation, three at Holy Family Hospital and seven at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology. Fortunately, during last 24 hours, no death was reported from the virus.

The spokesman informed that all out efforts were being made to achieve the vaccination target set by the Punjab government.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Amir Aqiq Khan also chaired a meeting held here today and reviewed the vaccination arrangements.

He also directed the authorities concerned to provide all possible facilities to the citizens in mass vaccination centers set up in Rawalpindi district.

