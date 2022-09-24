UrduPoint.com

Citizens Booked After Detection Of Dengue Larvae At Their Shops, Houses

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2022 | 08:11 PM

Health Teams got registered FIRs against 25 shopkeepers and owners of different houses after detection of dengue larvae in their premises here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Health Teams got registered FIRs against 25 shopkeepers and owners of different houses after detection of dengue larvae in their premises here on Saturday.

According to official sources, five shops were sealed during the special inspection, under the supervision of Dr Ata ur Rehman.

Apart from this, the teams also issued notices to other 28 shops for careless attitude.

The sources observed that a special anti-dengue campaign was in progress across the division.

