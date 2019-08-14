Citizens busy in arranging mouth-watering 'Barbecue parties' across country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :After two-day busy schedule of Eid-ul Azha celebrations, number of youngsters along with family and friends start arranging tempting special barbecue parties to enjoy sacrificial meat in pleasant weather.

The trend of arranging barbecue parties after Eid-ul Azha has become the main hub of attraction for citizens, where relatives and friends are invited to have fun and enjoy delicious cuisines prepared from sacrificial meat.

According to citizens, nowadays people don't need to own a garden or a balcony anymore to barbecue. Barbecuing in public parks, on the cities' river banks or on lakes become a trend for youngsters.

This Eid, not only families but groups of boys descended on recreational sites with packs of meat enjoying barbeque parties, said Hamna Ali a resident.

Monal ,Daman-e-Koh, and Rose and Jasmine Garden witnessed a great crowd of citizens, as people thronged to these places to enjoy the third day of Eid.

They ate already-prepared meat dishes or cooked on spot, and had get-together with Barb Q parties, said a worker in Jasmin Garden.

A group of boys in roof top while arranging Barb Q party for relatives commented m "Eid without Barb Q is incomplete".

Haniyyah Usman a Vegetarian , said after smelling barbecue, I just cannot stop myself from eating meat dishes on Eid.

Imran Mehmood said such Barb q parties in picnic spots not only give us an opportunity to enjoy Eid with loved-ones, but also give us a chance to taste different types of dishes made of sacrificial meat.

Barbecue is the best way to eat sacrificial meat and enjoy the festivity with our near and dear ones, said a Ushna Kamran a 25 year old girl in lak view park along with family members.