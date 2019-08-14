UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Citizens Busy In Arranging Mouth-watering 'Barbecue Parties' Across Country

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 11:00 AM

Citizens busy in arranging mouth-watering 'Barbecue parties' across country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :After two-day busy schedule of Eid-ul Azha celebrations, number of youngsters along with family and friends start arranging tempting special barbecue parties to enjoy sacrificial meat in pleasant weather.

The trend of arranging barbecue parties after Eid-ul Azha has become the main hub of attraction for citizens, where relatives and friends are invited to have fun and enjoy delicious cuisines prepared from sacrificial meat.

According to citizens, nowadays people don't need to own a garden or a balcony anymore to barbecue. Barbecuing in public parks, on the cities' river banks or on lakes become a trend for youngsters.

This Eid, not only families but groups of boys descended on recreational sites with packs of meat enjoying barbeque parties, said Hamna Ali a resident.

Monal ,Daman-e-Koh, and Rose and Jasmine Garden witnessed a great crowd of citizens, as people thronged to these places to enjoy the third day of Eid.

They ate already-prepared meat dishes or cooked on spot, and had get-together with Barb Q parties, said a worker in Jasmin Garden.

A group of boys in roof top while arranging Barb Q party for relatives commented m "Eid without Barb Q is incomplete".

Haniyyah Usman a Vegetarian , said after smelling barbecue, I just cannot stop myself from eating meat dishes on Eid.

Imran Mehmood said such Barb q parties in picnic spots not only give us an opportunity to enjoy Eid with loved-ones, but also give us a chance to taste different types of dishes made of sacrificial meat.

Barbecue is the best way to eat sacrificial meat and enjoy the festivity with our near and dear ones, said a Ushna Kamran a 25 year old girl in lak view park along with family members.

Related Topics

Weather Hub Laotian Kip Family From Best Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

36 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 14 August 2019

46 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Expo 2020 Dubai infrast ..

17 hours ago

Meeting between King Salman, Mohamed bin Zayed hig ..

18 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai airport reflects the futuristic c ..

1 day ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 day ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.