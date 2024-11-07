Open Menu

Citizens Call For Action In CDA's Maiden Environmental 'E-Kachehri'

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Citizens call for action in CDA's maiden environmental 'E-Kachehri'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) In a first-of-its-kind online initiative, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Environment Wing hosted an 'E-Kachehri' on Thursday, inviting Islamabad residents to voice concerns and provide feedback on the city’s parks and environmental issues.

The virtual session, held on the CDA’s Facebook page, allowed citizens to interact directly with CDA officials, highlighting areas for improvement in the Federal capital’s recreational and green spaces.

Director General of Environment Nazia Abrar Khan and her team engaged in lively discussions with participants, addressing various grievances and pledging swift action to enhance the city's natural beauty and infrastructure.

The session also underscored CDA’s commitment to transparency and accessibility, as citizens were encouraged to share their Names, contact numbers, and specific concerns in the comments.

A local resident Malik Khadim Awan raised alarm over the decline in facilities at Playland Park, noting, “We visit parks so that our children can enjoy, but CDA seems indifferent to restoring these amenities.

Abdullah Khan suggested imposing heavy penalties on individuals discharging wastewater into natural streams, a move he believed could reduce pollution and control pest breeding grounds.

Security concerns also emerged as another dweller Babar Hussain appealed for evening patrols, saying that parks now feel unsafe after dark.

Some participants lauded CDA’s recent beautification efforts for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, urging the authority to apply similar beautification to other city areas, including local markets and sub-sector hubs.

The CDA has promised to prioritize public feedback collected from these online forums, aiming to restore Islamabad's recreational spaces and preserve its environmental integrity.

This 'E-Kachehri' is part of a broader series of online gatherings, a new initiative by the CDA to address citizens’ issues directly and expedite improvements across the city.

