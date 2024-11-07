Citizens Call For Action In CDA's Maiden Environmental 'E-Kachehri'
Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) In a first-of-its-kind online initiative, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Environment Wing hosted an 'E-Kachehri' on Thursday, inviting Islamabad residents to voice concerns and provide feedback on the city’s parks and environmental issues.
The virtual session, held on the CDA’s Facebook page, allowed citizens to interact directly with CDA officials, highlighting areas for improvement in the Federal capital’s recreational and green spaces.
Director General of Environment Nazia Abrar Khan and her team engaged in lively discussions with participants, addressing various grievances and pledging swift action to enhance the city's natural beauty and infrastructure.
The session also underscored CDA’s commitment to transparency and accessibility, as citizens were encouraged to share their Names, contact numbers, and specific concerns in the comments.
A local resident Malik Khadim Awan raised alarm over the decline in facilities at Playland Park, noting, “We visit parks so that our children can enjoy, but CDA seems indifferent to restoring these amenities.
”
Abdullah Khan suggested imposing heavy penalties on individuals discharging wastewater into natural streams, a move he believed could reduce pollution and control pest breeding grounds.
Security concerns also emerged as another dweller Babar Hussain appealed for evening patrols, saying that parks now feel unsafe after dark.
Some participants lauded CDA’s recent beautification efforts for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, urging the authority to apply similar beautification to other city areas, including local markets and sub-sector hubs.
The CDA has promised to prioritize public feedback collected from these online forums, aiming to restore Islamabad's recreational spaces and preserve its environmental integrity.
This 'E-Kachehri' is part of a broader series of online gatherings, a new initiative by the CDA to address citizens’ issues directly and expedite improvements across the city.
/395
Recent Stories
Safety of Chinese, projects govt’s top priority: Mohsin Naqvi
Sugar price reduced by Rs13 per kilogram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2024
Trump's climate denial and green rollbacks poised to fuel warming
China congratulates Trump on election victory
Republicans hope Trump sweep will give party full power in Congress
Poetic symposium held in connection with Iqbal Day
'I’m going to stop the wars’ – Trump says after remarkable win as US presi ..
Two killed, two injured in Nushki firing
As Musk's big Trump bet pays off, US government faces 'hardcore' reform
Football: UEFA Europa League results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Heavy bikes provided to traffic wardens22 minutes ago
-
Seminar held in USKT22 minutes ago
-
'Pakistan pavilion explores new export opportunities, strengthening business ties'22 minutes ago
-
Punjab reports 104 new dengue cases42 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 180-kg hashish from truck42 minutes ago
-
Four school teachers killed, six injured in accident52 minutes ago
-
Two proclaimed offenders killed in shootout52 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi congratulates Donald Trump on election victory52 minutes ago
-
Two hit to death by train52 minutes ago
-
TIKA continues to support JPMC for providing free of cost treatment1 hour ago
-
Naqvi reaffirms commitment to Chinese security after Karachi incident1 hour ago
-
Govt announces public holiday on Allama Iqbal’s birthday1 hour ago