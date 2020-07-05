UrduPoint.com
Citizens Can Avail Concession Upto 25 Percent On Vehicle Token Tax Till Sept 30

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 06:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Excise and Taxation Department Punjab has announced special concession for vehicle owners and now they can avail special concession upto 25 percent on payment of token tax through online service E-Pay till Sept 30.

According to Assistance Excise and Taxation Officer (AETO) Rawalpindi Sohail Shahzad, the Excise and Taxation Department, Punjab on the special directive of the Punjab government has announced a new policy to facilitate the vehicle and property tax owners.

They can pay their property and vehicle token tax through e-pay and avail the special concession.

Instead of 10 percent concession, 20% rebate would be provided to them besides waiver of surcharges on outstanding dues till due date.

A chance to get five percent additional concession can also be availed through online service E-Pay payment of token tax, he added.

He informed that on the directives of Director Excise and Taxation Rawalpindi Ch. Muhammad Sohail Arshad and Motor Registration Authority (MRA) Rawalpindi Sohail Sabair, solid steps are being taken to facilitate the citizens who can avail the opportunity to clear their taxes till Sept 30. The citizens have been advised to use E-Pay online service to avoid hassle in the offices.

The department has also announced 10 percent concession for property tax payers.

Sohail Shahzad said, after the due date, the vehicles caught without token tax would be impounded and fine would also be imposed particularly on commercial vehicles.

He advised the citizens to get appointment before visiting Excise and Taxation (E&T) Office through Appointment Management System (AMS).

He informed that the department had launched AMS through a mobile Application (App) to prevent overcrowding in the office and ensure social distancing to curb the spread of coronavirus. The application (excise appointment Punjab app) can be downloaded through Google play store or the department's official website ttp://www.excise-punjab.gov.pk can be visited.

They will visit the designated office and meet the assigned official.

Talking to APP, Sohail Shahaz informed that on the directives of Director E&T Rawalpindi, all the E&T officials had beendirected to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Punjab government and general instructions besides taking precautionary measures to protect themselves from coronavirus.

He urged the citizens to avail the opportunity and pay token tax before expiry of the deadline.

