Citizens can call on toll free number to get information about health card facility

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :The citizens can call on toll free number 0800 09009 to get information about health card facility which will be provided to all the permanent resident families of Rawalpindi Division by January 20.

According to a district administration spokesman, the dream of the people of Rawalpindi division to get health insurance and health card facility was going to be realized.

He informed that the citizens were requested to get entered all the data related to the marriage/spouse, birth of children and family deaths in the records as soon as possible so that all the residents of the division could get benefit from this facility.

The government was taking solid steps to fulfill the promise of a new Pakistan for all, he said adding, the health budget was Rs 169 billion in the past which had been increased to Rs 399 billion by the PTI government.

Naya Pakistan Health Card would be given to every citizen in Punjab to extend the free medical facility of Rs 1 million per annum to every family, he said adding, a sum of Rs440 billion would be provided for the purpose.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer, District Health Authority, Dr Faiza Kanwal informed that every citizen would be eligible for the facility while it would be provided to the family head as per the National Data Base Registration Authority's record.

The CEO requested the divorced women to get registered themselves with NADRA as the card would be given to the head of the family.

Punjab Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department had issued instructions to all the families across Punjab to complete immediate registration of their families with NADRA for 'Naya Pakistan Sehat Card' for free medical treatment to all citizens.

Families whose data is not registered with NADRA should immediately register their family, wife and children's data to avail the facility.

