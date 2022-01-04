UrduPoint.com

Citizens Can Call On Toll Free Number To Get Information About Health Card Facility

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2022 | 09:44 PM

Citizens can call on toll free number to get information about health card facility

The citizens can call on toll free number 0800 09009 to get information about health card facility which will be provided to all the permanent resident families of Rawalpindi Division by January 20

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :The citizens can call on toll free number 0800 09009 to get information about health card facility which will be provided to all the permanent resident families of Rawalpindi Division by January 20.

According to a district administration spokesman, the dream of the people of Rawalpindi division to get health insurance and health card facility was going to be realized.

He informed that the citizens were requested to get entered all the data related to the marriage/spouse, birth of children and family deaths in the records as soon as possible so that all the residents of the division could get benefit from this facility.

The government was taking solid steps to fulfill the promise of a new Pakistan for all, he said adding, the health budget was Rs 169 billion in the past which had been increased to Rs 399 billion by the PTI government.

Naya Pakistan Health Card would be given to every citizen in Punjab to extend the free medical facility of Rs 1 million per annum to every family, he said adding, a sum of Rs440 billion would be provided for the purpose.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer, District Health Authority, Dr Faiza Kanwal informed that every citizen would be eligible for the facility while it would be provided to the family head as per the National Data Base Registration Authority's record.

The CEO requested the divorced women to get registered themselves with NADRA as the card would be given to the head of the family.

Punjab Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department had issued instructions to all the families across Punjab to complete immediate registration of their families with NADRA for 'Naya Pakistan Sehat Card' for free medical treatment to all citizens.

Families whose data is not registered with NADRA should immediately register their family, wife and children's data to avail the facility.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Education Punjab Naya Pakistan Budget Wife Rawalpindi January Women Family All From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

DMCs to collect property tax under the LG Act-2021 ..

DMCs to collect property tax under the LG Act-2021: Murtaza Wahab

2 minutes ago
 CPO directs to ensure tourists' security in Murree ..

CPO directs to ensure tourists' security in Murree

2 minutes ago
 China's Foreign Ministry Rejects US Statements on ..

China's Foreign Ministry Rejects US Statements on Rapid Build-Up of Nuclear Forc ..

2 minutes ago
 Battagram police excels in eliminating crimes duri ..

Battagram police excels in eliminating crimes during 2021

2 minutes ago
 House, BMW unsold in Maradona auction

House, BMW unsold in Maradona auction

5 minutes ago
 'End-of-life': Old BlackBerries no longer work fro ..

'End-of-life': Old BlackBerries no longer work from Tuesday

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.