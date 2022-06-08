UrduPoint.com

Citizens Can Get Them Registered With Election Commission Of Pakistan By June 19

Regional Election Commissioner Muhammad Shahid on Wednesday said that Bahawalpur division had over 6.8 million registered voters while the remaining eligible citizens could get them registered with the Election Commission of Pakistan by June 19

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Regional Election Commissioner Muhammad Shahid on Wednesday said that Bahawalpur division had over 6.8 million registered voters while the remaining eligible citizens could get them registered with the Election Commission of Pakistan by June 19.

He along with District Election Commissioner Bahawalpur, Abrar Ahmad Jatoi was talking to journalists at his office here. The regional election commissioner said the Election Commission had established 16 revising authorities and 1,104 display centers for 6,843,781 registered voters of Bahawalpur division.

He said that any person could get him/her and their family members registered with ECP by June 19.

He said that earlier, the ECP conducted elections in year 2018 on voters lists compiled in 2012 but later the same were updated in 2019.

He said the people could check registered voter lists at all display centers of ECP by June 19 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily.

He said the people could also check their status with ECP by sending SMS to 8300.

Muhammad Shahid said that revising authority used to complete its process within 45 days, adding that final lists would be displayed after June 19. He said that Bahawalpur had population of 3,669,176, adding that besides having 2,246,456 voters registered with ECP.

