Citizens Can Register Complaint Of Street Crime At Any Nearest Police Station

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 05:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon in order to provide swift relief to the victims of street crimes, announced that the victims will now be able to lodge their complaints at nearest police station and the officials concerned will be obliged to provide immediate assistance to the complainant without considering the jurisdiction.

According to spokesman for Karachi Police on Thursday, in case of an incident of a street crime with a citizen at a place where the boundaries of two or three police stations meet, the citizen will be able to go to the nearest police station and register a case.

The citizen will be able to get help from the nearest police mobile or police station in case of any emergency. The Station House Officer will be obliged to provide immediate assistance to the citizen and to register a case. This facility will not apply in general and miscellaneous cases.

Karachi Police Chief has strictly directed all SHOs not to confuse the street crime victims in demarcating the boundaries of police stations. If there is confusion between the police stations regarding the boundaries of a crime scene, a case will be registered in any one police station.

