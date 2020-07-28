UrduPoint.com
Citizens Can Register Complaints Against Transporters On 0800-02345, 051-9270011

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 05:09 PM

Citizens can register complaints against transporters on 0800-02345, 051-9270011

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has launched a grand operation against transporters overcharging public transporter fares from the people going to their hometowns to celebrate Eid ul Azha with their families

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has launched a grand operation against transporters overcharging public transporter fares from the people going to their hometowns to celebrate Eid ul Azha with their families.

Talking to APP, Secretary RTA, Mehar Ghulam Abbas informed that RTA has launched a special grand operation and fines would be imposed on the violators besides impounding their vehicles.

He urged the commuters to cooperate with the authorities concerned and register complaints on RTA's UAN Number 0800-02345 or on the complaint number 051-9270011 during 8 am to 8 pm, if any transporter charges extra fare or misbehaves with them.

He said, stern action would be taken against transporters found overcharging and overloading the passengers.

The staff concerned have been directed to check overcharging and overloading of the passengers in buses and vans specially before Eid ul Azha.

The checking is being carried out randomly at different places including Pirwadhai, Peshawar Road and G.T. Road as the RTA has formed special squads to check overcharging by the transporters. Strict action would be taken on the spot and excess fares would also be returned to the passengers.

To a question he informed that a meeting in this regard was arranged and the transporters had been directed to display the fare charts at prominent places at the bus and van stands.

The transporters had also been warned of strict action against overcharging and overloading with punitive measures would be placed at different locations.

