Citizens Can Seek Information From Any Govt. Institution: Chief Information Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid 14 seconds ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 11:36 PM

Chief Information Commissioner Muhammad Azam on Tuesday said that under the Right to Information Act, citizens could also submit a request for information from public institutions/ government departments on plain paper and government officials were obliged to provide information within ten days

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Chief Information Commissioner Muhammad Azam on Tuesday said that under the Right to Information Act, citizens could also submit a request for information from public institutions/ government departments on plain paper and government officials were obliged to provide information within ten days. If citizens were unable to obtain the requested information, they could file an appeal to the Pakistan Information Commission.

Addressing a seminar on Access to Information organized by SSDO, the Chief Information Commissioner further explained that citizens could ask the government how public sector development funds were used for the welfare of the people. If there were doubts about the quality of work, they could also ask questions about the quality of development projects, according to a statement.

Information Commissioners of Pakistan Information Commission, Zahid Abdullah and Fawad Malik, explained that Parliament had passed the Right of Information Act from Parliament as a legal requirement of Article 19-A of the Constitution.

They explained that the Act provided citizens with a means of obtaining their basic rights. Citizens could ask the government how the departments were performing different duties as taxes from the funds they collect.

The National Assembly had amended the Right to Information Ordinance 2002 with Access to Information Act 2017 under which the citizens could seek information from all Federal ministries and departments and the citizens were not bound to share reasons for the purpose.

Sindh Information Commissioner Sikander, Advisor to Sindh Chief MinisterMurtaza Wahab, PTI Leader Haleem Adil Shaikh, MQM Leader Sindh Assembly Khawaja Izharul Hasan, Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) Sindh Assembly Member Nusrat Sahar Abbasi, senior analyst Mazhar Abbas and a large number of civil society members attended the seminar.

