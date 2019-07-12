Citizens can submit applications to Ombudsman Punjab to get free legal help against Govt Deptts

The citizens can submit applications to the Regional Office, Punjab Ombudsman, Old District Council Building, District Courts, Rawalpindi to get free of cost legal help in case of complaints against the government departments and institutions of the Punjab government

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :The citizens can submit applications to the Regional Office, Punjab Ombudsman, Old District Council Building, District Courts, Rawalpindi to get free of cost legal help in case of complaints against the government departments and institutions of the Punjab government

According to an Ombudsman Punjab, Rawalpindi spokesman, the website of the Ombudsman Punjab has been developed to provide direct access to all masses particularly, the citizens who are aggrieved by the actions of any functionary of the government of Punjab and all the citizens in general.

He informed that the Ombudsman Punjab has the mandate to protect the rights of the people, ensuring adherence to the rule of law, diagnosing, redressing and rectifying any injustice done to a person through maladministration and suppressing corrupt practices.

The applications against the Punjab government departments may be sent at ombudsmanpunjabrwp@gmail.

com and www.ombudsmanpunjab.gov.pk.

The complainants would be updated about their applications through Short Message Service (SMS) sent on their mobile numbers, he added.

The landline telephone numbers 051-9292793 to 95 of Rawalpindi office could be used to get further information, he added.

The citizens can get justice if they do not get legal services from the government departments or facing inordinate delay of their legal work and against unprofessional conduct of the officials concerned.

The applications against the under trial cases or about the matters which had been decided by the courts could not be submitted, he said adding, the applications of the Government employees against their own departments were not entertained by the Ombudsman.